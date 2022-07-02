Low pressure to form over North Odisha by July 4: IMD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low pressure area is likely to form over north Odisha and the neighbourhood by July 4 and the system is expected to intensify rainfall activity in some parts of the State. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Khurda districts on July 4.

“Under the influence of the system, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places in northern districts on July 4,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.

Though the IMD said two weather systems are expected to form between July 1 and 14, there is a possibility of Odisha experiencing deficit rainfall this month.

In its monsoon forecast for July, the IMD said Odisha is likely to receive below normal rainfall this month. The State is also likely to experience above normal temperatures during the period.“In the first two weeks of the month, the State is expected to receive normal rainfall. However, in the second half, rainfall activity may decrease leading to a marginal deficit in July,” said Biswas. The rain deficit between June 1 and July 1 stands at 39 per cent. The State normally receives 344.6 mm rainfall in July.