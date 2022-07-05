STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Human Rights Commission seeks report on Bhubaneswar's 'ragging death'

Published: 05th July 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of the alleged suicide by a Plus III first year student of BJB Autonomous College due to ragging and directed the Twin City Police Commissioner to submit a report of inquiry into the issue by July 19.

A petition in this regard was filed by convenor of Ragging Free Campus Abhiyan Tejeswar Parida along with the suicide note by the victim girl before the commission.

He stated that although Odisha Police have started working on the case, a CBI probe is necessary to identify the culprits involved in harassing her. He also sought strict action against the principal of the college and hostel warden whose negligence led to the incident in one of the hostels of the college.

Meanwhile, principal of the BJB Autonomous College Dr Niranjan Mishra informed that a seven-member committee has been formed to probe the alleged ragging and suicide case.

The girl had died by suicide on July 2 leaving behind a note blaming her three seniors of harassing her during a farewell party.The girl’s parents, on the other hand, have been on dharna outside the college gate demanding justice for their daughter.

Comments

