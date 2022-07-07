STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students of Bhubaneswar's SOA University impress recruiters

The students represented the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), SOA's faculty of engineering and technology.

Published: 07th July 2022

Siksha O Anusandhan, SOA University

SOA University in Bhubaneswar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Engineering students of SOA University impressed recruiters from 45 blue chip companies with their knowledge on technology at the 'SOA Proxima 2022' event organised by the university at Bengaluru recently.

As many as 62 personnel from HR and Talent Acquisition departments of the companies attended the event. The SOA team was headed by Pro-Chancellor Prof Amit Banerjee, Dean of Students' Welfare Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das and Head of Industry Engagement Ripti Ranjan Dash.

SOA officials said the entire event facilitated a peek into SOA's rich talent pool as the students excelled not only in their acquired knowledge about engineering and technology but also in extra-curricular activities.

