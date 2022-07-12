Bhubaneswar to host Odisha FoodPro meet on July 21

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the run up to the third edition of Make-in-Odisha, the State government is going to host Odisha FoodPro 2022 on July 21 to draw more investments, new skills and technologies into the food processing ecosystem.

The unique gathering of investors, manufacturers, producers, food processors, startups and policy makers will extend better exposure to SHGs, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives and individual units involved in food processing activities.

Launching the teaser video of Odisha FoodPro 2022, Minister for Industries and MSME Pratap Keshari Deb stressed on the continuous effort of the government to foster the food processing sector in the State. "We have been successful in creating a hunger free society and doubling farm income. Now we want to create a chain from the ground to promote farm produce globally and uplift farmers and women SHGs through events like FoodPro," he said.

The Minister emphasised on bringing in large scale investments from various sources, which will lead to inclusive growth of the sector as well as generate more employment.

Principal Secretary of MSME department Ranjana Chopra highlighted the roadmap of the food processing sector the State is going to adopt in the upcoming years. She showed optimism on Odisha becoming a key hub in the country in food processing in near future and a destined global hub in the eastern part of the world.

Seeking private investments for development of food processing infrastructure in the State, Agriculture Production Commissioner-cum-ACS Sanjeev Chopra said Odisha has the potential to become one of the best states for large scale food processing units.

"But surprisingly only around 650 units have been set up under Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana in last four years, which is not a good sign for a State like Odisha," he said and urged local entrepreneurs to take the advantage of the scheme and different agro policies.

A brief interactive session was held among entrepreneurs from all categories like micro entrepreneurs, prominent industrialists and SHGs. Executive Chairman of Startup Odisha Dr Omkar Rai, Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma and IPICOL MD Bhupendra Singh Poonia were also present.