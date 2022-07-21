National Monument Authority bars new constructions near Bhubaneswar's Rajarani temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Monument Authority (NMA) under the Ministry of Culture has refused any new constructions within the prohibited and regulated zones of Rajarani temple in the city.

Over the years, several modern constructions have come up on all the four sides of the 11th century ornate temple in gross violation of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act. And, the NMA continues to get applications from locals for new constructions within the 100 metres of the Centrally-protected monument.

Reviewing an application filed recently by a resident of the Hatasahi in Old Town for construction of multi-storey building within the regulated area, the NMA said in view of structural stability of the temple, no new constructions beyond the height of 7.5 mtr can be allowed in close proximity of the protected monument. The temple lies in a densely populated area close to the NH-203.

Besides, there are two more Centrally-protected monuments - Mukteswar temple and Siddheshwar temple - and one State protected monument - Kedar Gauri within the regulated area of Rajarani. Earlier this year, the NMA had released draft bylaws for the temple which also stated that it is surrounded by densely populated residential areas, commercial and office buildings.

Expressing concern over the fact that the 59-feet-high temple is hardly visible from prohibited and regulated areas as it is almost hidden due to modern constructions, NMA had stated that the regulated area is vulnerable towards development and other related activities.

The draft bylaws are yet to be placed before the Parliament for final approval.

