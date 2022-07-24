Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation mandates two dustbins for shops, houses

The shops and commercial establishments have been asked to purchase dustbins having two-times the capacity of their waste generation on a day for their safe disposal every 24 hours.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up action against public littering and open dumping of waste at random places in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) making it mandatory for the eateries, commercial establishments as well as residential societies and individual households to keep two separate dustbins for segregation of dry and wet waste while handing them over to the sanitation staff.

The civic body will create wardwise list of shops and commercial establishments. CCTV cameras will be used to identify violators and keep record of them. "Fine up to Rs 5,000 will be imposed on the violators found littering their premises," said Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) Suvendu Sahoo.  

The civic body came up with the new SOP as commercial establishments, especially the small vendors such as tea stalls, betel shops, tiffin centres, food carts and vegetable vendors continued to litter waste in public places, roads and drains, leading to clogging of storm water channels.

As per the SOP, all commercial establishments, including malls, large commercial establishments, small vendors, food vendors and traders, will have to keep five metre radius of their premises garbage and litter free. 

The shops and commercial establishments have been asked to purchase dustbins having two-times the capacity of their waste generation on a day for their safe disposal every 24 hours. The civic body clarified that any garbage dumped either by the shopkeeper or by the customer will be the liability of the shop owner.

Similarly, the individual households, resident welfare associations and gated societies will also have to follow these norms and keep five metre area of their premises clean.

The SOP also mandates BMC to ensure regular collection of the segregated waste. The civic body is also required to display the details of garbage collection vehicles and contact number of their drivers and helpers at prominent places of wards.

