Bengaluru-based MedTel Healthcare tie up with EzeRx startup to develop zero blood health kits

Published: 25th July 2022 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Bhubaneswar: Bengaluru-based MedTel Healthcare, founded by a group of Odia entrepreneurs, has collaborated with EzeRx startup to develop and promote the use of non-invasive Internet of Medical Things (IoMT).

As part of the agreement, the two firms will develop IoMT based zero blood health kits for heart, lungs, diabetes, renal, dental, liver and eye conditions. This will help community health workers conduct tests without taking a single drop of blood from patients.

Backed by institutional investors from Singapore and India, MedTel now provides solutions in Singapore, Indonesia, Africa, North America and is partnering with leading healthcare delivery organisations in the country.

It has been catering to doctors, hospitals, health insurance companies, telemedicine providers, home care providers, governments, and other care delivery organisations by supporting them to have plug and play remote care and hospital-at-home solutions with health management, connected IoT devices and digital therapeutics.

“The IoMT based health kit will be a game changer in comprehensive healthcare delivery as the platform can work in the remote areas where transport support, internet coverage and last mile delivery are major problems,” said MedTel co-founder Dr Lalit Ranjan Manik.

MedTel & EzeRx will also train more than six lakh community health workers for the non-invasive zero blood health kit in next three years for large scale health screening, said CEO and co-founder of EzeRx Partha Pratim Das Mahapatra. 

Health Entrepreneurs Internet of Medical Things IoMT
