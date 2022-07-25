Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to install 4G GPS trackers in all waste collection vehicles

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to install 4G GPS tracker in all the garbage collection vehicles, cesspool vehicles and other vehicles to track their movement effectively to improve sanitation service in the city.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said GPS trackers will be installed in around 300 vehicles including 275 garbage collection vehicles engaged by the civic body for door-to-door waste collection.

This apart the Corporation has planned to install it in another 40 such vehicles to be procured in the near future for proper waste-lifting service in 67 wards of the city.

The 4G GPS tracker, will be an upgraded version to the 2G and 3G trackers, and will help in tracking location of the vehicles with more accuracy, BMC officials said. The Commissioner said tender for installation of the devices and tracking system and its maintenance has been floated. After completion of the process and execution of the project, the civic body will be able to get the activity reports of the vehicles including the total distance covered by them, their average time consumption, places they covered and time period of their halt at a place.

“This will help us knowing the exact kilometres the vehicles travelled and areas they covered. It will also help us in checking dumping of waste by the cesspool vehicles at random places effectively,” Kulange said. The Commissioner said the civic body has already issued SOP asking commercial establishments and households to keep two dustbins for waste segregation at the source during door-to-door collection. The GPS tracking of the vehicles engaged for the service will only improve city’s sanitation system, he said.

Meanwhile, BMC has also issued an SOP for another GPS (Grass, Plastic, Soil) initiative. The Commissioner said the initiative intends to keep roads free from dumping of any kind of grass plastic and soil (construction and demolition waste) and promote ‘Swachh Bhubaneswar.’ For this, he said, Mo Ward meetings are being organised at ward level. The meetings will be conducted in all wards by the concerned Zonal deputy commissioner, assistant health officer and other BMC officials and field level engineers.

