Utkal varsity, ODRAF create awareness on drowning

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Utkal University and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) on Monday created awareness among the students and villagers of Cuttack’s Banki about State-specific disasters.On the occasion of World Drowning Prevention Day, Utkal University under the guidance of ODRAF organised a workshop on drowning, water safety measures and safe rescue skills in Banki’s Arakha Padia. Since last year, Utkal University has been creating awareness on drowning by conducting awareness workshops in several areas of rural Odisha. The government had earlier declared eight natural calamities including drowning as State specific disasters. “As part of the University’s community linkage and rural outreach programme, we plan to impart water safety and safe rescue skills among the students and people of Odisha,” said VC Prof Sabita Acharya.