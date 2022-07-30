Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Mo E-Rickshaw, E-Bus services launched in Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the Mo E-Rickshaw and E-Bus services of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) here on Friday.

CM Naveen Patnaik flagging off Mo E-Rickshaw and E-Bus in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the Mo E-Rickshaw and E-Bus services of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) here on Friday. The E-Buses will operate on four existing Mo Bus routes, while Mo E-Rickshaw will ply on several routes providing feeder service to Mo Bus in Patia, Patrapada and Pokhariput. 

The fare and concessions for E-Bus will be the same as AC Mo Bus. There will be an introductory flat fare of `10 for E-Bus for a few months to understand the orientation of commuters for this new service. For promoting the E-Buses, CRUT has announced to provide free ride from July 29 to 31. 

Similarly, the fare and concessions for Mo E-Rickshaw will be same as AC Mo Bus. There will be an introductory flat fare of `10 for E-Rickshaw service for a few months. CRUT has announced to provide free ride in E-Rickshaws from July 29 to 31.

Managing director of CRUT, Vijay Amruta Kulange said the operation of E-vehicles was conceptualised keeping in mind the vision of making Bhubaneswar a green city.

