Truck driver arrested over road rage in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A truck driver allegedly attacked a car owner in an incident of road rage at Vani Vihar area on Wednesday night. According to the police, the truck driver hit the man's car following which a heated exchange broke out between the two.

The truck driver reportedly called his associates to the spot and they thrashed the car driver. The car driver was rushed to a hospital by the police and is currently undergoing treatment.

After the police detained the truck driver in connection with the incident, his associates visited Saheed Nagar police station and demanded his release. "The truck driver has been detained and an investigation has been launched," police said.