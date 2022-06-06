STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Mo Bus service on four more routes in Cuttack

CRUT officials said buses on the new routes will serve a larger number of commuters in the capital region.

Published: 06th June 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)

Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will roll out ‘Mo Bus’ services on four new routes in Cuttack by adding 30 more buses to its existing fleet.

The new routes are route No. 80 covering Biju Patnaik Park, Cuttack-Charbatia; route No. 81 covering Barabati Stadium-Salepur; route No. 82 connecting Bhubaneswar Railway Station with SCB Medical College and Hospital; and route No. 83 linking Dhabaleswar-Kandarpur. 

“This new fleet of Mo Bus will be on the road to serve the public from June 8,” said CRUT MD Sanjay Kumar Singh. Singh said old buses have been refurbished and upgraded into Mo Bus standards that is equipped with modern technology and abide by safety norms. CRUT officials said buses on the new routes will serve a larger number of commuters in the capital region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRUT Mo Bus Cuttack SCB Medical College
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp