Mo Bus service on four more routes in Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will roll out ‘Mo Bus’ services on four new routes in Cuttack by adding 30 more buses to its existing fleet.

The new routes are route No. 80 covering Biju Patnaik Park, Cuttack-Charbatia; route No. 81 covering Barabati Stadium-Salepur; route No. 82 connecting Bhubaneswar Railway Station with SCB Medical College and Hospital; and route No. 83 linking Dhabaleswar-Kandarpur.

“This new fleet of Mo Bus will be on the road to serve the public from June 8,” said CRUT MD Sanjay Kumar Singh. Singh said old buses have been refurbished and upgraded into Mo Bus standards that is equipped with modern technology and abide by safety norms. CRUT officials said buses on the new routes will serve a larger number of commuters in the capital region.