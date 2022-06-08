CM Naveen Patnaik launches initiatives for protection of stray animals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched a number of initiatives for protection and care of stray animals in urban areas and promotion of fisheries and animal resources in the rural areas of the State.

Inaugurating the State animal helpline virtually, the Chief Minister said that all citizens should be sympathetic towards the needs of the stray animals in distress and provide them help. Stating that the government is working for the protection and welfare of stray animals with all seriousness, he said that ambulances have been introduced to carry them to veterinary hospitals.

The helpline units will remain open 24×7 to extend veterinary services through animal ambulances which have been introduced in 11 urban areas. Stating that the officials of the department have been directed to facilitate the services, he said the NGOs engaged in animal care would be sanctioned funds for the purpose.

The Chief Minister inaugurated tele-veterinary services to help the farmers engaged in fisheries and cattle farming in rural areas. He said that the initiatives launched by the State government would not only protect the fish and cattle farms but also improve farmers’ income. The farmers can dial toll free number 1962 or 155333 to avail the services from animal service units in all blocks.

Besides, the Chief Minister also inaugurated fisheries and animal resources mapping system on the occasion under 5T initiative. All animal farms in the State would have geo-tagging and would be displayed on WEB-GIS, he said and added that this will bring transparency to the entire process.

The government signed an agreement with BAIF Institute for engaging 1,500 technicians for artificial insemination in the State. Another agreement was signed with Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aqua Culture to set up up a ‘bhetki’ fish hatchery at Gopalpur in Ganjam district.