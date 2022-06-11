STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bikram Keshari Arukha to succeed Surjya as Odisha speaker

Senior BJD leader and former minister Bikram Keshari Arukha is all set to be the 21st Speaker of Odisha Assembly. He filed nomination papers as a BJD candidate on Friday. 

Published: 11th June 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister Bikram Keshari Arukha

Odisha minister Bikram Keshari Arukha (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Senior BJD leader and former minister Bikram Keshari Arukha is all set to be the 21st Speaker of Odisha Assembly. He filed nomination papers as a BJD candidate on Friday. 

Arukha will succeed senior BJD leader Surjya Narayan Patro to the seat. BJD has a massive majority of 113 in a House of 147. BJP and Congress did not file nomination papers as the two parties have only 22 and nine members respectively.

Arukha thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for selecting him. “I will try my best to maintain the tradition and dignity of the House,” he told mediapersons after filing nomination. A meeting of the Assembly will be held on June 13 at 10.30 am to elect Arukha as the Speaker. All MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting. 

The CM had recently revamped the Council of Ministers by asking all 20 ministers to resign from their posts on Saturday. Patro had also resigned from the post of Speaker along with them citing health issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp