National Herald case: Congress leaders in Bhubaneswar protest ED summons to Gandhis

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress leaders and workers on Monday marched to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here as a part of the nationwide protest against summons to party president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

Stating that the ED summons were completely unconstitutional, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak alleged that the BJP-led government is misusing Central agencies to intimidate political opponents. He demanded immediate withdrawal of case against Sonia and Rahul.

If the BJP thinks that the Congress will be suppressed by such tactics, they are wrong as all party workers and leaders stand by Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, he added.

The march was joined by former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra, party legislators Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Ramesh Jena, Jayadev Jena and Suresh Kumar Routray.