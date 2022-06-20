STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's three iconic places among 75 historical and cultural sites selected for International Yoga Day

Three Union Ministers are slated to perform yoga at the three spots - Srimandir at Puri, Sun temple at Konark and Tampara lake in Ganjam during the ceremony. 

Published: 20th June 2022 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Udayshankara S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Three iconic places of Odisha are among 75 selected historical and cultural sites in the country for the celebration of International Yoga Day on Tuesday. This has been planned to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.

Three Union Ministers are slated to perform yoga at the three spots - Srimandir at Puri, Sun temple at Konark and Tampara lake in Ganjam during the ceremony. While Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will perform yoga at the famous Sun temple complex, Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey will attend the event in front of Jagannath Temple at Puri. 

Similarly, the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu will participate in the yoga programme at Tampara lake. While Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will perform Yoga at Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh.

The State government has asked the collectors of the districts where the iconic and cultural sites are located to make elaborate arrangements as hundreds of participants are expected to perform yoga under trained instructors.

’This year the event is being celebrated as Yoga for Humanity across the world with great enthusiasm. The decision to celebrate the event near the iconic places and destinations of heritage importance was taken to promote such places before international viewers as the programme will be live telecast,” said an official.     
Apart from the three major events, the Directorate of AYUSH has also planned to organise yoga practice sessions at more than 100 places in the State including AYUSH hospitals, medical college and wellness centres. 

