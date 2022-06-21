CPET 2022 entrance test from August 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Common PG Entrance Test (CPET-2022-23) for e-admission to State universities and Plus III colleges will this year be held from August 1 to 13. Announcing this on Monday, the Higher Education department stated that students can fill up the common application forms (CAFs) through the Students Academic Management System website (www.samsodisha.gov.in) from June 27 and the last date is July 12.

This year, students will be allowed to edit mistakes in their already submitted CAFs, if any, on July 13 and 14 prior to the examination. Students can download their hall tickets from the SAMS website on July 20 (by 2 pm) before appearing for the CPET.

While the subject-wise merit list will be published by the department on August 25 and admission to the first merit list would be done on September 6 and 7, the second round enrollment will be done on 14th and 15th of the month.Spot admissions to the remaining vacant seats will be done on September 29 and 30.There are a total of 15 universities and 72 Plus III colleges offering PG courses.