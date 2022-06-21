STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cuttack’s Netaji bus terminal misses deadline

The much-hyped Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) at Khannagar here has missed its deadline, thanks to the slow pace of work. 

Published: 21st June 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Work underway at the Netaji Bus Terminal site on Monday | Express

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: The much-hyped Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) at Khannagar here has missed its deadline, thanks to the slow pace of work.  The construction work on the `65 crore project which was conceptualised as a part of millennium city’s decongestion plan to resolve the increasing traffic problem, was slated to be completed this month. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the state-of-the-art CNBT during the celebration of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, 2021. While the construction work of the ultra-modern bus terminal on 12 acre of land for accommodation of 180 buses at a single time was scheduled to be completed within one-and-half year. 

With less than 50 per cent of the total project work believed to be completed so far, the deadline has been extended for another six months, which has increased the project cost to `84 crore, an addition of `19 crore to the initial budget. While the construction of boundary wall has been completed, construction of the second floor of the three-storey bus terminal building is currently going on. 

Project implementation committee (PIC) Chairman Anil Samal attributed it to the delay in foundation design. “Initially, the project was delayed as there were some changes in its foundation design. Now there are no bottlenecks from the administration side and the work is in full swing,” Samal said.   

“While it took one-and-half year towards completion of less than 50 per cent of the entire CNBT project work, how it will be possible on the part of construction companies to complete the rest 60 per cent of the work in coming six months which also includes the monsoon,” citizens questioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CNBT Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp