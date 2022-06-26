Sahitya Akademi Translation award for Gourahari Das

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent writer Gourahari Das will receive the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize for the year 2021 for ‘Chheli Chareibara Dina’, his Odia translation of Malyalam novel ‘Aadujeevitham’ (Goat Days) by Uday Parkash.

This was announced by the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi on Friday. The selection was done by executive board of the Akademi under the chairmanship of its president Dr Chandrasekhar Kambar. He will receive a cash award of `50,000 and a copper plaque at an event to be held later this year.

Das, who had received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2012, had translated and published ‘Goat Days’ in 2016. Including this, he has six transalations to his credit besides, several novels, travelogues and short stories.