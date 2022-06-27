WCCB to assist Athagarh forest department in probing jumbo death cover-up

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the State government formed an SIT to probe the elephant deaths ‘cover-up’ in Athagarh forest division, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) has been roped in to assist in the investigation. A WCCB team on Saturday visited the crime spots and also held meetings with forest officials concerned on the ongoing investigation in the matter.

Athagarh divisional forest officer (DFO) Sudarshan Gopinath Jadhav said a two-member team from WCCB visited the spots in Baramba range, from where the carcasses had been exhumed by the Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch and Forest department earlier this month.

“The team held talks with us in this matter. As WCCB has all the data related to wildlife crimes and criminals, they have assured to help in the investigation and arrest those involved in the incidents,” said Jadav, who is leading the probe in one of the incidents of jumbo carcass recovery in Baramba range. Apart from assisting in the investigation, the DFO said, the WCCB will also work with the Athagarh division for capacity building of their field staff to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

Following, recovery of two carcasses by the STF on June 2 and 3 near Chandragiri hills and another carcass by the DFO and his team from the same area within Baramba range, the Forest department has formed an SIT headed by the Angul RCCF to investigate the matter and submit the report within a month.

Sources said the SIT that held its first meeting a few days back is scheduled to visit Baramba and Narasinghpur area this week. Six persons including a forest guard and three foresters have already been arrested in connection with death and burial of two carcasses exhumed by the STF from Baramba range on June 2 and 3, while two more watchers and a forest guard were arrested last week after Athagarh DFO and his team recovered another carcass from the same range on June 14.

Meanwhile, another investigation has been launched by the Satkosia Wildlife Division after carcass of a tusker was discovered and exhumed by the forest officials from Jilinda range on Friday.

Three watchers have been arrested in connection with burial of the carcass, while Jodum section forester Sahadeb Soren, Jilinda beat in-charge Anupama Sahoo have been placed under suspension on charges of suppressing information.