CM Naveen Patnaik begins UAE trip, to meet investors today

Naveen will be meeting representatives of leading companies and industry associations of the Middle East and North Africa regions.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The stage is set for the mega investors meet at Dubai on Wednesday, where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet industry leaders and pitch the vast opportunities for investment in Odisha. After completing his Italy visit, Naveen arrived in UAE late on Sunday. He visited the Sheikh Zayed mosque in Abu Dhabi on Monday. 

“The marble dome of Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Abu Dhabi is an epitome of magnificence with intricate inlay work inspired by Moghul architecture. I am told, the artisans and the marbles also came from Makrana village of Rajasthan. A bit of India, everywhere,” he tweeted, posting a video of his visit. The Chief Minister’s agenda includes participation in an investors meet at Dubai and meeting the non-resident Odias from Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region on Wednesday. 

Huge billboards have appeared on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road in Dubai welcoming him. The investors’ meet is being jointly organised by the State government and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). A high-level official delegation comprising Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Resident Commissioner in Delhi Ravi Kant will assist the Chief Minister at the investors’ meet.

Naveen will be meeting representatives of leading companies and industry associations of the Middle East and North Africa regions. Besides, a 10-member delegation of industrialists is already at Dubai to take part in the meet. The State will be mainly looking for investment in petrochemicals, chemicals and plastics, metals and advanced electronic manufacturing sectors.

His itinerary also includes interaction with non-resident Odias living in the MENA region. More than one lakh people from Odisha are working in UAE. A delegation from the ruling BJD comprising Food Supplies Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar, former ministers Debi Prasad Mishra and Dibya Shankar Mishra and party legislator Akash Das Nayak are in Dubai to attend cultural programmes and meeting the diaspora.

