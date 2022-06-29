Divisional Forest Officers’ role will be probed in elephant deaths cover-up if needed: CWLW

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The role of Divisional Forest Officers (DFO) in elephant deaths cover-up in Athagarh will be investigated if needed, said Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) Shashi Paul on Tuesday.

The Chief Wildlife Warden informed media that role of some foresters in disposal of carcasses unauthorisedly has been established. However, it is yet to be confirmed if they had any role in the elephant deaths. “The SIT formed to investigate the matter will look into this angle. The SIT will also investigate all carcasses recovery cases in the division,” he said.

Giving more details, an official from the SIT said if needed they will investigate whether the supervision was being done properly at DFO level in the division to check elephant deaths in the last three-four years.

He also said that the two foresters, who had been booked in Baramba range in connection with suppression of information, are still absconding.

As per the information shared by Athagarh DFO Sudarsan Gopinath Jadav earlier, forester Manoj Das, who had been summoned to his office for interrogation in connection with the recovery of two elephant carcasses in Baramba range on June 2 and 3, fled the spot fearing arrest. Another forester Pradip Parida, is also absconding.

Two more carcasses have been recovered by the forest officials and the SIT from Baramba on June 14 and June 27. A carcass of an elephant from Jilinda range of Satkosia Wildlife Division, close to Narasinghpur area of Athagarh, was also recovered last week.