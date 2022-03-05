Maintain neutrality during ULB polls, Odisha government tells employees 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After allegations by Opposition BJP and Congress that government officials of every rank posted in the rural areas were supporting BJD candidates in the panchayat elections, the State government on Friday directed its employees to maintain strict neutrality during the ULB elections.

In a letter to all secretaries of the government, DGP, RDCs and district collectors, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that it is of utmost importance that government officials including police should maintain strict neutrality in discharge of their duties. The employees should not act in any manner in the furtherance of the prospects of election of any particular candidate/party, he added. The Chief Secretary said government servants should remain absolutely impartial during the urban local body elections.