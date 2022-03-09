Skill conclave gives women newer opportunities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Women and girl students from different slums and communities of the city on Tuesday got an opportunity to voice their desire to get skill training and jobs in sectors of their choice. Participating in a day-long ‘Women Skill Conclave’ at Niladri Vihar here, the participants explored skill training and job opportunities in driving, marketing, web designing, mobile application development.

They were also sensitised about schemes and programmes in which the skill training is provided to them free of cost. Around 700 women, looking for skill training, attended the conclave organised by Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT) marking International Women’s Day to raise skill awareness and become financially empowered. Director of Ruchi Foodline and Frozit Rashmi Sahoo inaugurated the conclave.

“The conclave helped us explore areas we could work based on our choice. From sewing and stitching to digital marketing, we came across a number of courses for skill training and job opportunities,” said Subhalaxmi Swain, a college student from Unit-IV area.

The participants were exposed to 10 vocational and skill training institutions such as Ruchika, Tech Mahindra Smart Centre, Centre for Youth and Social Development, Anudip Foundation, ICICI Foundation, Frostees India Pvt Ltd, Gram Tarang Employability Training Services, Annapurna Finance, and Aryan Solutions.

“The conclave is a step to inculcate in women the spirit of income generation by exposing them to a wide range of career options in their field of interest,” said founder chairperson of HBT Dharitri Patnaik. The objective of the conclave was also to provide job opportunities to women in the fields still dominated by male employees.