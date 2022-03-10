STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Nandankanan closed for visitors as two elephants stray into zoo

An official said the elephants entered the zoo by trampling the fences that had been installed temporarily for restoration of the boundary wall, damaged by a wild elephant earlier.

Published: 10th March 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Forest team gearing up for a late night operation in Nandankanan.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Visitors’ entry into Nandankanan zoo was restricted for a day after two wild elephants strayed into the zoological park by breaking the fences near Daruthenga early on Wednesday. The elephants that entered the zoo premises at around 4 am caused minor damage to the plantation area, fodder farm, and sprinklers in the morning. However, no damage has been caused to any enclosure, said Nandankanan deputy director Sanjeet Kumar.

After entering into the visitors’ area and causing minor damage to plants, the elephants moved into a small patch of forest close to the tiger enclosure of the zoo. Later in the evening, the elephants were seen hiding in the sanctuary area of the zoological park. A team with the help of forest staff from Chandaka Wildlife Division has been engaged to drive away the elephants from there. 

The deputy director said the mission to drive away the two elephants during the daytime was deliberately put on hold to prevent risk of damage to any enclosure or attack on any individual. “As the elephants have moved out to the sanctuary area, we have decided to wait for some more time in the night as we expect they will go back on their own,” Kumar said and added that darting would be the last option if the elephants continue to stay. 

An official said the elephants entered the zoo by trampling the fences that had been installed temporarily for restoration of the boundary wall, damaged by a wild elephant earlier. Meanwhile, uncertainty continues regarding the reopening of the zoo on Thursday as officials said they may not allow visitors inside until the elephants move back to the forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandankanan zoo wild elephants
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp