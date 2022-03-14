STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar municipal polls: Jagannath Nagar road stinks with waste water

Sewage water over flow on to a road in Jagannath Nagar in Bhubaneswar

Sewage water over flow on to a road in Jagannath Nagar in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Waste water overflowing on road is the most pressing issue for the residents of Jagannath Nagar locality here ahead of the urban local body (ULB) polls on March 24. 

The issue will play a key role as voters may favour the candidate who assures them a solution to the problem. Prabhat Kumar Martha is contesting on a BJP ticket, while Sridhar Jena is BJD’s face in the locality that falls under Ward No 32 of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). 

Poor drainage system and absence of any sewage line in Jagannath Nagar has always been a talking point. A road in the residential area with around 800 households remains flooded with waste water throughout the year. 

Residents of the locality allege despite repeated grievance to the BMC the issue has remained unresolved for years. The civic body has also not been able to revive the drainage channel under the road constructed years ago.  

In the absence of a sewage line, waste water is released by some of the residential units and apartments directly onto the street on Road No 1 - the most busiest route of the locality that connects Mahadev Nagar, Sarala Nagar and Road No 5 of the locality with Canal road and Jharpada.  

Residential and commercial blocks release their waste water to the road every time their temporary storage facilities get filled. Waste water of roadside eateries and shops also flow on the road in the absence of a drain.  

“The water flows directly on road causing serious inconvenience to the commuters. Besides the stench emanating from the sewage water hasmade living of the households miserable, apart from posing the risk of serious health hazards in the locality,” said an elderly resident living on Road No 1.   

An official from the engineering wing of the Civic body admitted that in the absence of sewage channel, the residential units and apartments are releasing waste water to road. He also said residents, not having sewage link were supposed to create soak pit on their premises to prevent draining of waste water to road, which is not being ensured due to lack of enforcement.   

BMC drainage wing officials said an estimation has been made for construction of drain on 2 km stretch connecting Road No 1 to Gangua nala to address the waste water and water logging problem.

