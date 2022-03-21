An ex-Odisha Information Service official held for the murder of a cameraman

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhadrak Police on Monday arrested retired Odisha Information Service (OIS) official Niranjan Sethy along with another person identified as Ranjan Nayak for their alleged involvement in the murder of cameraman Manas Swain. Sethy had last month retired from the I & PR Department.

“Niranjan Sethy was present when Swain was brought to Dayal Ashram in Bhubaneswar. He was beaten to death in the Capital and his body was disposed of in Nayagarh,” said Bhadrak Additional SP Jatin Panda.

So far, the police have arrested five persons in connection with the case but the alleged mastermind of the crime, Sarmistha Rout, is still absconding.

Swain was earlier working with the web channel of Rout but he had quit his job a few months back after having a fall out with her.

Police said Swain was murdered as he was in possession of a memory chip having some sensitive information related to the accused.

Chandbali Police in Bhadrak had arrested three persons on March 12, following which they had recovered the body remains of Swain in Nayagarh district. "Rout, a web channel's owner, has direct involvement in the murder case. Raids are being carried out in various places to trace and nab her," said an officer of Bhadrak Police.

Swain was reportedly kidnapped from Bhadrak on February 7 when he went there for a wedding assignment. He was brought to the State Capital in a car and killed here on the same night.