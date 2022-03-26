Manas Swain murder case: Found Manas’ letters in ashram, says caretaker

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Caretaker of Dayal ashram, run by murder accused Sarmistha Rout, on Friday said that she had found three letters which were reportedly written by cameraman Manas Swain, from the room where he was confined in. Speaking to mediapersons, she said all the three letters had the same content. In the letters, Manas mentioned that the accused had thrashed him and if he died, his body should be sent to his village in Nayagarh district.

Manas had also mentioned that they snatched his camera, mobile phone and Rs 4,000 from him. She, however, handed over those letters to Sarmistha and the police are yet to recover them. On the other hand, two teams have launched a search operation outside Odisha to nab Sarmistha, the prime accused in the murder case. Manas was kidnapped on February 7 and brought to Dayal ashram, a shelter home for elderly people run by Sarmistha, near Sundarpada area of the Capital City. The accused brutally assaulted him and he succumbed the next day. Police suspect that Sarmistha is hiding outside the State.