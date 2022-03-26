STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Manas Swain murder case: Found Manas’ letters in ashram, says caretaker

Manas had also mentioned that they snatched his camera, mobile phone and Rs 4,000 from him.

Published: 26th March 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Caretaker of Dayal ashram, run by murder accused Sarmistha Rout, on Friday said that she had found three letters which were reportedly written by cameraman Manas Swain, from the room where he was confined in. Speaking to mediapersons, she said all the three letters had the same content. In the letters, Manas mentioned that the accused had thrashed him and if he died, his body should be sent to his village in Nayagarh district.

Manas had also mentioned that they snatched his camera, mobile phone and Rs 4,000 from him. She, however, handed over those letters to Sarmistha and the police are yet to recover them. On the other hand, two teams have launched a search operation outside Odisha to nab Sarmistha, the prime accused in the murder case. Manas was kidnapped on February 7 and brought to Dayal ashram, a shelter home for elderly people run by Sarmistha, near Sundarpada area of the Capital City. The accused brutally assaulted him and he succumbed the next day. Police suspect that Sarmistha is hiding outside the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manas Swain murder Sarmistha Rout
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp