STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Gold sales sparkle on Akshaya Tritiya

After two years of Covid-19 shadow on Akshaya Tritiya, gold sales in the Twin City gained pace this year. 

Published: 04th May 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After two years of Covid-19 shadow on Akshaya Tritiya, gold sales in the Twin City gained pace this year. Almost all jewelry outlets in both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack saw brisk business of gold, silver and diamond jewellery on Tuesday to mark the day which is considered auspicious to buy precious metal or start something new.

On Tuesday, the price of 22 carat gold of 916 hallmark certification was Rs 48,200 per 10 grams while 24 carat sold at Rs 51,500 per 10 grams. Last year, the price was Rs 49,500 per 10 grams and in 2020, the price of the yellow metal was hovering over Rs 50,000 per 10 grams.

Jewellers said following a slump in the gold sales due to the pandemic, there was an almost 30 to 40 per cent rise in the sales this time. President of Odisha Jewellers Association Sourav Roy said the sales have picked up because of three factors  - price drop, return of normalcy to the markets and the ensuing wedding season.

“Today despite the heat, all the shops witnessed good footfall. People usually buy bulk gold during Akshaya Tritiya due to the discounts on the gold price and making charges,” he said and added that the sales have not reached the pre-Covid level though. There are around 300 shops in Twin City under the association. The trend of buying light jewellery continued this year too. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Akshaya Tritiya gold sales Bhubaneswar Cuttack diamond pandemic
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp