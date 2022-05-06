BJP, Congress demand arrest of BJD MLA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday targeted the State government over the alleged sexual harassment of a woman by Banki BJD MLA from Jharigaon, Prakash Majhi and demanded his arrest.

Lashing out at the police for not accepting the complaint of the victim and registering a case against Majhi, State BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said it is a matter of grave concern that the police is not initiating any probe even after five days of the incident. Since the whereabouts of the woman is not known, the BJP leader said, “We demand the police to produce her in the court and give her protection.”

She alleged, that the ruling BJD is utilising the police as an instrument to harass Opposition leaders. While prompt action is being taken against leaders of Opposition parties even on flimsy grounds, the police is not daring to touch any BJD leaders although they face serious criminal charges like rape and murder.

Targeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Samantsinghar said, “Since the former is in the charge of the Home department he should walk the talk.”

Congress, too, has also made similar demands. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik took to Twitter to target the State government over the issue.

“MLA Prakash Majhi has sexually exploited a woman and threatened to kill her. When the woman went to lodge the complaint at Khandagiri PS in BBSR, the police refused to file the complaint.” Patnaik tweeted. In response, the BJD targeted the opposition BJP over the issue saying that the case will be investigated in the same manner as is being done in the case of a former BJP union minister.