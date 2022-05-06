Livestock inspector found in possession of assets worth Rs 7.21 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A livestock inspector (LI) of the State Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department, drawing a salary of Rs 45,000 a month, has been found to have amassed property and assets of more than Rs 7 crore. The LI Jagannath Rout had joined the service in 2008 and was currently posted at Kalarahanga in Bhubaneswar.

The State Vigilance on Thursday traced 91 plots, five buildings, two-flats, and other assets amounting to Rs 7.21 crore. On receiving allegations against Rout of amassing disproportionate assets, the anti-corruption agency’s officers conducted simultaneous searches at Rout’s property including his residence here, a three-storeyed market complex named as Govinda Bhawan, a three-storeyed building, a two-storeyed building, one single-storeyed building, and two flats in different apartments.

All these properties of Rout are in Raghunathpur area, on the outskirts of the Capital City. Vigilance officers also carried out searches at his office chamber in Kalarahanga and an outhouse at Banki in Cuttack.

During searches, the anti-corruption agency’s officers traced 81 plots in prime locations of Bhubaneswar and 10 plots in Cuttack district. The estimated market value of these plots is Rs 3.33 crore.

Vigilance officers also traced Rout’s market complex which is spread over an area of 6,000 sq/ft and is worth more than Rs 1.46 crore, and a three-storeyed building spread over 6,000 sq/ft having a value of Rs 47.64 lakh. He has been found in possession of two flats worth over Rs 71 lakh and one single-storeyed building spread over 1,500 sq/ft having market value of Rs 28.28 lakh. Besides, two double-storeyed buildings, one outhouse, bank and insurance deposits to the tune of Rs 39.48 lakh, gold, diamond and silver ornaments amounting to Rs 20.60 lakh, among other assets have been found.

Jagannath Rout is being questioned to ascertain how he accumulated so many properties and other assets. Most of the immovable assets are in his name, while some are in the name of his wife. Searches are continuing and further action will be taken accordingly,” said a senior Vigilance officer.