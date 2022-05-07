Odisha proposes university to promote maritime research

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has proposed the Centre set up a maritime university in the State to facilitate and promote maritime studies, training and research. At the 3rd meeting of the National Sagarmala Apex Committee (NSAC) at New Delhi on Friday, Minister for Planning and Convergence, Commerce and Transport Padmanabha Behera requested the Centre to examine the proposal and help in establishing the university for future development of the maritime sector in the east coast of the country.

“Maritime transport is extremely important for both economic and cultural development. Around 95 per cent (pc) of India’s trade by volume and 70 pc by value move through maritime transport, which shows the importance of ports and their contribution in sustaining the growth of the Indian economy. Once set up, the maritime university will promote maritime studies and research,” he said.

The Minister also placed demands for three railway line projects and urged the Ministry for Ports, Shipping and Waterways to resolve the long pending issues regarding the inviolable independence of coastal states in the matter of regulation and administration of non-major ports and non nationalised waterways.

“Although the Ministry had last year given an assurance to address our concerns appropriately, no tangible improvement is noticed. We, therefore, request for proper examination at the time of finalising the Indian Port bill,” Behera said.

He demanded the completion of Gopalpur-Rairakhol, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Keonjhar Railway Link Projects at the earliest. Since the present rail connectivity arrangement is posing a constraint for future growth of rail-borne traffic to Gopalpur port, the proposed Gopalpur-Rairakhol line would provide an important port connectivity link.

Behera also informed that Odisha government has received one proposal for setting up of Ship Building and Ship Recycling Industry at Chandabali Tehsil in Bhadrak.