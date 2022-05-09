Curtains come down on women’s business mela in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The five-day Women’s Business Mela organised at Janata Maidan here to promote women entrepreneurship in Odisha concluded on Sunday.Women entrepreneurs from both urban and rural parts of the State made a mark with their new businesses and startups at the Mela.Women entrepreneurs and businesses, including PG and SHG groups, had put up more than 100 stalls at the event, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Women’s Entrepreneurship Council (IWEC).

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal who attended the closing ceremony spoke about the special place women can create in the society. He also spoke on the equality women in our society deserve. A number of tribal SHG groups supported by ITDA and women SHGs supported by Mission Shakti had also put up stalls to sell products ranging from food to traditional handicraft and textile products.

“The mela gave us the opportunity to improve our sale and strengthen livelihood by reaching out to a wider market,” said Rita Parida, project coordinator of a women artisan group from Jagatsinghpur that makes home decor and office stationery products using golden grass.Bollywood actors Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, director Imtiaz Ali, motivational speaker Gauranga Das, were the prime attraction at the event.