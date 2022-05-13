STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excise department allows 14 dance bars to resume business in Bhubaneswar

These establishments under Bhubaneswar Excise district have been directed not to engage women below 21 years of age in musical/dance programmes or orchestra on their premises.

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Excise department has permitted 14 dance bars to resume business in the Capital City after two years as the State has been witnessing a drop in COVID-19 cases. Permission has been given to 14 IMFL on-shop licensees, which includes hotels and restaurants, for the remaining period of the financial year 2022-2023. 

These establishments under Bhubaneswar Excise district have been directed not to engage women below 21 years of age in musical/dance programmes or orchestra on their premises. The department has asked the dance bars to comply with its 18 point guidelines including to maintain a register and every day mention the names and address of the women reporting to work.

As per the guidelines, the dance bars will have to verify the names, address and the citizenship of the women professionals engaged by them, and to obtain permission from the Commissionerate Police regarding using loudspeakers on their premises.

Deputy superintendent and inspector of Excise, Bhubaneswar, will visit these establishments to monitor whether the 18 point guidelines are being followed or not.The officers will submit a report every three days. In case of any violation, action will be initiated as per the law, the order said.

