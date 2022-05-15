Confusion, resentment ensues as trees face axe in Bhubaneswar's Pokhariput

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Felling of trees at Biharilal Stadium in Pokhariput area of the Capital has blown up into a controversy with the trust that managed the ground alleging that the action was taken despite an order from the Executive Magistrate to maintain peace of the land.

For the last few days, trees from a part of the stadium are being chopped, much to the discontentment and resistance of the locals as well Biharilal Sports Trust which manages the ground where tournaments are held.

While the Trust claimed that it has been trying to convert it into a mini stadium, the Sports Department has reportedly sanctioned Rs 6 crore to R&B division for implementation of the project in the 6 acre stadium. However, the project remains a matter of confusion.

Trust general secretary Nirvaya Kumar Samantray said, "Initially they were informed that an indoor stadium will be constructed in the ground. However, RTI query revealed that they have planned a multi-purpose hall in the stadium."

It was the Bhubaneswar Development Authority which had erected boundary wall of the stadium which was earmarked for sports and games. The members claimed that some of the trees that felled in 1 to 2 acres land within the ground were decades old.

However, the Trust members pointed out that the work order for the multi-purpose hall was issued by R&B division and trees were felled by forest officials despite Executive Magistrate's order to Airport Police Station IIC to guard against breach of peace over the suit land on May 13.

They said the stadium is being managed by them on behalf of the villagers since 1989 and that the government was considering handing over the possession of land to the Trust as they had filed an application for land alienation last year. The land is owned by GA department.

"We had urged Sports department several times to not take up construction project in the stadium and withdraw the fund that it had released to R&B division-II for the construction work. However, no action was taken in this regard," said Trust president Akhaya Kumar Jena.

While Sport and R&B officials could not be reached for their comments, officials from City Forest Division said around 40 trees have been felled for the project as per requisition of Sports department to R&B division for which compensatory afforestation will be done in the city at an investment of Rs 3.79 lakh.

Around 400 saplings will be planted to recover the loss, said an official from the division.