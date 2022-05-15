STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Confusion, resentment ensues as trees face axe in Bhubaneswar's Pokhariput

The Odisha Sports Department has reportedly sanctioned Rs 6 crore to R&B division for implementation of the project in the 6 acre stadium.

Published: 15th May 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Trees felled at Pokhariput play ground in Bhubaneswar

Trees felled at Pokhariput play ground in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Felling of trees at Biharilal Stadium in Pokhariput area of the Capital has blown up into a controversy with the trust that managed the ground alleging that the action was taken despite an order from the Executive Magistrate to maintain peace of the land.

For the last few days, trees from a part of the stadium are being chopped, much to the discontentment and resistance of the locals as well Biharilal Sports Trust which manages the ground where tournaments are held.

While the Trust claimed that it has been trying to convert it into a mini stadium, the Sports Department has reportedly sanctioned Rs 6 crore to R&B division for implementation of the project in the 6 acre stadium. However, the project remains a matter of confusion.

Trust general secretary Nirvaya Kumar Samantray said, "Initially they were informed that an indoor stadium will be constructed in the ground. However, RTI query revealed that they have planned a multi-purpose hall in the stadium."

It was the Bhubaneswar Development Authority which had erected boundary wall of the stadium which was earmarked for sports and games. The members claimed that some of the trees that felled in 1 to 2 acres land within the ground were decades old.

However, the Trust members pointed out that the work order for the multi-purpose hall was issued by R&B division and trees were felled by forest officials despite Executive Magistrate's order to Airport Police Station IIC to guard against breach of peace over the suit land on May 13. 

They said the stadium is being managed by them on behalf of the villagers since 1989 and that the government was considering handing over the possession of land to the Trust as they had filed an application for land alienation last year. The land is owned by GA department.

"We had urged Sports department several times to not take up construction project in the stadium and withdraw the fund that it had released to R&B division-II for the construction work. However, no action was taken in this regard," said Trust president Akhaya Kumar Jena. 

While Sport and R&B officials could not be reached for their comments, officials from City Forest Division said around 40 trees have been felled for the project as per requisition of Sports department to R&B division for which compensatory afforestation will be done in the city at an investment of Rs 3.79 lakh.

Around 400 saplings will be planted to recover the loss, said an official from the division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biharilal Stadium Pokhariput Bhubaneswar trees Bhubaneswar deforestation
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp