23,000 saplings to revive City’s green cover to be planted by BMC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 23,000 saplings will be planted by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and City forest division in and around the State Capital to improve its green cover. The civic body will plant 10,000 saplings in the city this year in 77 parks under its jurisdiction.

Besides parks, the green drive will be carried out in crematoriums and on-road medians. Environmental wing of the BMC has been asked to step up measures in this regard and carry out awareness drives to sensitise citizens on caring for the saplings. The City forest division will plant 5,000 saplings in Mancheswar range and 7,000 saplings in Phulnakhara.

Officials of the city forest division said that trees that can sustain strong winds will be planted and distributed to BMC and Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) to carry out plantations. The plantation drives will be taken up in June and July.