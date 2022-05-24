STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rectification of hanging wires in State forests by September

The Energy department and distribution companies of Tata Power Company Limited’s (TPCL) is likely to rectify hanging wires in forests in the next three months. 

 An 11-year-old boy was electrocuted while he was playing near his house after he came in contact with a live wire in Sriram village at 42 Mauza locality here on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

A coordination meeting to this effect was held among the officials of Forest and Environment, Energy and TPCL officials. 

“Tata officials have assured to complete the rectification work by September this year,” said an official from the wildlife wing of the forest department. He said apart from dangling wires, corrective measures will be taken for rectification of tilted polls and insulation of transmission lines in forest areas with elephant movement. 

The official said TPCL officials during the meeting have revealed that work in three out of four phases has been completed and the last phase will be completed at the earliest. 

