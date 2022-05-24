Rectification of hanging wires in State forests by September

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Energy department and distribution companies of Tata Power Company Limited’s (TPCL) is likely to rectify hanging wires in forests in the next three months.

A coordination meeting to this effect was held among the officials of Forest and Environment, Energy and TPCL officials.

“Tata officials have assured to complete the rectification work by September this year,” said an official from the wildlife wing of the forest department. He said apart from dangling wires, corrective measures will be taken for rectification of tilted polls and insulation of transmission lines in forest areas with elephant movement.

The official said TPCL officials during the meeting have revealed that work in three out of four phases has been completed and the last phase will be completed at the earliest.