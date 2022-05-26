STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drink from tap project to start soon in Bhubaneswar

After Puri became country’s first city to have a 24x7 drink from tap facility, the State government has now started executing the project in Bhubaneswar.

drinking water

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After Puri became country’s first city to have a 24x7 drink from tap facility, the State government has now started executing the project in Bhubaneswar. Officials in Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) said they have earmarked Rs 35 crore under area-based development initiative for implementation of the drink-from-tap project in the City as a component of Smart City mission. 

They said work order has been issued for the project and Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) will execute it in the first phase at five localities for which Rs 20 crore will be spent. “Funds to the tune of Rs 10 crore has already been transferred to the Corporation to start the work,” an official from the agency said. The five localities to be initially covered under the project will be Saheed Nagar, Satya Nagar, Kharvela Nagar, Bapuji Nagar and Ashok Nagar. 

The initiative will ensure round the clock safe drinking water for the Bhubaneswar residents and also help in eliminating use of plastic bottles, said Municipal Commissioner and BSCL CEO Sanjay Kumar Singh. 
He said the move will result in removal of 400 tonne of plastic waste annually in the Capital City. 

This apart, BSCL officials said the approach will lessen the health hazards caused due to inconsistent delivery. Additionally, home investments on overhead water tanks, underground reservoirs, motor pumps, and RO-based water filters will also be eliminated, they said. 

BSCL GM Kamaljit Das said after completion of the project in the five localities, the project will then be extended to other localities of the city. He said the move will also aid in the 100 per cent metering of domestic water connections and check excess water usage.

