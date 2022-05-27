STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Railways Award Ceremony in Bhubaneswar

Published: 27th May 2022 06:42 AM

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital city will host the 67th National Railways Award Ceremony 2022 on May 28. The event is being organised at Bhubaneswar by East Coast Railway (ECoR) for the second time. 
Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve and Minister of State for Railways and Textile Darshana Jardosh are slated to attend.

A railway spokesperson said the Ministers will present National Railways Award to railwaymen for outstanding services at Rail Auditorium, Bhubaneswar. Dignitaries like Chairman and CEO of Railway Board, GMs of all Zonal Railways, Production Units of Railways and PSUs of Railways will be present. 

