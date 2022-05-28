CM Patnaik unveils cyber security centre, zoo car parking 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a state-of-the-art next generation Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) at the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) here on Friday.

Stating that the centre will help protect data, applications and ICT infrastructure of the State from security threats, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the CSOC has been set up jointly by the Electronics and IT Department and OCAC.

The CSOC has been set up using latest security technologies and tools. Besides, the system is fully automated and will help government in securing information and data from hackers. The CMO maintained that technology is one of the key components of 5T charter of the government. At present, the State Data Centre, the State Wide Area Network and the Secretariat Network have been integrated with CSOC. As it is an independent infrastructure, more IT setups can be integrated in future.

Features like bug bounty, real time threat intelligence feed and independent scalable infrastructure make it unique across the country in government space. The facility was set up within six months’ time. On the day, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility at Nandankanan Zoological Park. He said the State government is committed to making Nandankanan a world-class zoo.

Officials a 20-year master plan has been prepared to achieve this vision and the MLCP is a step in that direction.

Built with an investment of Rs 35.42 crore, the state-of-the-art car parking unit will help reduce the traffic problem and give safe parking to visitors’ vehicles on the zoo premises. Each floor of the three-storeyed parking facility is 5,600 sq mtrs and can provide parking facility to 583 four-wheelers. Besides, 2,000 two-wheelers can also be parked in the facility. The MLCP has a ticket counter, drinking water facility, toilet, waiting room for drivers, fire extinguishers, CCTVs and a well designed garden.