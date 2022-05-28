STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Painter Lalat Mohan Patnaik to get Dharmapada Award

The prestigious Dharmapada award will be conferred on noted painter Lalat Mohan Patnaik for the year 2021.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The prestigious Dharmapada award will be conferred on noted painter Lalat Mohan Patnaik for the year 2021. This was announced by the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi here on Friday. 

Instituted by the Akademi under the State Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, the award  is given to an artist for lifetime achievement in development of visual art. It carries a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and shawl. 

Patnaik had won the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi award in 1975 and Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman in 2019. The Akademi also announced names of painters Jyotirmayee Mohanty, Baladev Maharatha, Panchanan Sur, Durga Charan Panda and sculptor Debendra Mishra for special felicitation. They will be felicitated with Rs 1 lakh cash and a citation each.

