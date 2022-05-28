Recruitment of assistant profs on hold 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A day after the University Grants Commission (UGC) asked the Odisha government not to go ahead with recruitment of assistant professors in universities in wake of the Supreme Court stay order on Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act,2020, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday put on hold its recruitment process.

In fresh notifications on the day, the Commission said document verification for the posts of assistant professor (commerce) which was scheduled to begin from June 6 is now kept in abeyance till further orders.

Similarly, interviews for the posts of assistant professor (physics) which was scheduled from June 4 have been put on hold. However, it has not yet decided on the recruitment process for assistant professor (sociology) posts.

The OPSC on May 24 had called for physical verification of documents/certificates of 186 candidates who have been selected for assistant professor (commerce) posts. On May 23, it had published selection of 12 candidates to the posts of assistant professor (sociology).

In separate letters to the Secretary of OPSC and Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Higher Education department on Wednesday, UGC Secretary Prof Rajnish Jain said despite the stay order on the Act for three months, the OPSC is continuing recruitment to the post of assistant professors for universities.