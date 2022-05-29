Skill Development Directorate holds apprenticeship reforms workshop

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Odisha organised a two-day workshop on the Apprenticeship Reforms at the World Skill Centre Mancheshwar.The workshop was aimed at the capacity building of stakeholders on the new changes implemented within the country’s apprenticeship model.

More than 163 participants across the value chain of the apprenticeship programme participated in the workshop. This includes 104 establishments like Tata Steel, Bokaro Steel Plant, Railways, Airport Authority of India, 2 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), 18 Regional Directorate of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), 9 third party agency (TPA), 25 Directorate of Employment & Training (DET), and 5 National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Lauding the initiative, Special Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Director General of Training Atul Kumar Tiwari said, around 62.5 per cent of India’s working-age population is aged between 15 and 59 years which is an attractive proposition to drive India’s economic engine.

“With apprenticeship training, which is considered the best model for skill acquisition, we can train the youth quickly, efficiently and adequately in their transition from the classroom to the factory floor, providing opportunities for under utilised communities,” he said. This workshop will encourage the industries to partner with RDSDE and add more apprentices to their workforce, he added.As many as 250 workshops will be conducted across the country to create a robust awareness about the reforms.