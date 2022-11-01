Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP protest over Nag case, suicide of zilla parishad member

The agitating partymen had a scuffle with the police when they tried to remove barricades put up at Sishu Bhawan Square to stop the march.

A protester taken into custody by police personnel in Bhubaneswar.

A protester taken into custody by police personnel in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Monday launched a massive protest in the city against the alleged cover-up of two sensational cases including ‘sextortionist’ Archana Nag and the suicide of BJD zilla parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo. 

BJP leaders marched towards Naveen Nivas beating gongs to “wake up Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from his slumber”. The agitating partymen had a scuffle with the police when they tried to remove barricades put up at Sishu Bhawan Square to stop the march.

More than 100 leaders including BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, state general secretaries Prithiviraj Harichandan, Lekhashree Samantsinghar, vice-presidents Pravati Parida, Subhadarsini Patnaik, spokesperson Dilip Mohanty, Bhubaneswar district unit president Babu Singh were taken into preventive custody by the police.

“We have been demanding the arrest of School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash in connection with the death of Dharmendra Sahoo and action against all the culprits involved in the high-profile Archana Nag blackmail case. The chief minister is silent as many BJD leaders are involved in the case,” alleged Patra adding the party is demanding the two cases be handed over to CBI.

Slamming the police for misleading the investigation in both the cases to suppress the truth, party leaders Pravati Parida and Samantsinghar said the objective of beating gongs was to wake up the chief minister who has gone into a deep slumber.

BJD to file complaint against BJP
Bhubaneswar: BJD on Monday announced that the party will file a complaint with the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) for using children to carry party flags during a rally in the city. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the party used children in the rally as it did not have adequate BJP members.

