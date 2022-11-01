Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Vigilance court in Bhubaneswar convicts dismissed IAS officer in loan scam

A Vigilance court here on Monday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to dismissed IAS officer Vinod Kumar and two others in connection with a housing loan scam.

01st November 2022

By Express News Service

Former assistant manager of  Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation (OHRDC) Limited A Anand Rao and former managing director of State Federation of Labour and Construction Cooperative (SFLCC) Limited Radha Ranjan Pattanaik were convicted in connection with a Vigilance case registered against them in 2009 for sanctioning house building loans in favour of 20 employees of SFLCC by accepting forged documents from them. 

Special Judge, Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Kumar and Rao.

