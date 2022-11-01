Vigilance court in Bhubaneswar convicts dismissed IAS officer in loan scam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Vigilance court here on Monday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to dismissed IAS officer Vinod Kumar and two others in connection with a housing loan scam. Former assistant manager of Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation (OHRDC) Limited A Anand Rao and former managing director of State Federation of Labour and Construction Cooperative (SFLCC) Limited Radha Ranjan Pattanaik were convicted in connection with a Vigilance case registered against them in 2009 for sanctioning house building loans in favour of 20 employees of SFLCC by accepting forged documents from them. Special Judge, Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Kumar and Rao.