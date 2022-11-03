Odisha registers 17% growth in progressive GST

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha posted around 17 per cent (pc) growth in progressive collection of gross GST till October. The progressive collection of gross GST was Rs 27,901.38 crore till last month as against Rs 23897.20 crore collected during the corresponding period in 2021. The gross GST collection in October was Rs 3769.44 crore with a growth of around five per cent. The GST collection was Rs 3593.34 crore in October last year. The state recorded a growth of 21.18 pc in progressive collection of state GST till October. The collection was Rs 8264.59 crore during the last seven months as against Rs 6819.91 crore in the same period last year. Similarly, the progressive growth rates in case of CGST, IGST and cess up to last month against the corresponding period of last year were 18.91 pc, 8.13 pc and 21.10 pc, respectively.