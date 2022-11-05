Odisha launches ‘Secure Fishing’ app for fishermen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) department and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in India launched a mobile application “Secure Fishing” here on Friday.

Launching the new application, FARD Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said the application developed by WFP in collaboration with the state government seeks to empower the fishermen by providing real-time information, insights and analytics that directly contribute to their livelihood.

“The ‘Secure Fishing’ app is focused on the coastal fishing communities for improving their safety, resilience and daily catch as they are among the most vulnerable groups. The app will also be very useful for the officials of the department to track various activities in fishery sector,” said the minister.

“It is a fact that climate variability is adding further uncertainties to the nutritional and food security challenges for fisher folks. This is a strategic partnership that will directly contribute to strengthening resilience using knowledge and technology while securing a livelihood,” country director for WFP in India Bishow Parajuli said.

