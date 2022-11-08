Ashok Leyland to manage three IDTRs in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ashok Leyland to develop and manage three new Institutes of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in Odisha.

While the state has a heavy motor vehicle (HMV) driving institute at Chhatia in Jajpur, the three new IDTRs are located in Berhampur, Keonjhar and Bonai. The MoU was signed by joint commissioner, transport (technical) and principal of government driving training school, Pradeep Kumar Mohanty and divisional manager, driving training (Ashok Leyland) Sadiq Hussain Syed.

Odisha is the first state of the country to have four driving training institutes. “The Odisha government provides excellent facilities for creating skilled HMV drivers. The upcoming facilities will help enhance the skills of drivers particularly in the mining belt of the state. It will also help youths get jobs within and outside the state,” said transport commissioner-cum-chairman of STA Arun Bothra.

The IDTRs will not only meet the requirements of drivers in different sectors but also help in reducing the fatalities, injuries and loss of property due to road accidents. This apart, a trained and skilled driver can ensure timely and safe delivery of goods, he said.

The new institutes, equipped with hostels, will impart practical training to HMV drivers on different types of terrains and road conditions. The tenure of skilled driving training is 30 days as per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR). Once the tests are cleared by the trainees, the institutes will issue driving licences to them.

Mohanty said the institutes at Berhampur, Keonjhar and Bonai have monthly capacity to train 140, 134 and 150 drivers respectively. The construction of the three IDTRs was completed by the state government and their operation and management will be carried out in public-private partnership with Ashok Leyland, he said.

During the one-month long course, driving skills of the trainees will be enhanced and they will be provided training on good road behaviour and etiquette. They will also be imparted training on defensive driving and techniques to achieve better fuel economy.

The infrastructure of the three new centres is ready and the training is expected to commence soon, said Mohanty. The HMV driving institute at Chhatia was jointly established by state government and Ashok Leyland in 2013.

