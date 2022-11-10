Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Eight held for attacking rationalists

The protests turned violent as the demonstrators pelted stones and damaged about 15 windows on the ground and first floors of the academy building.

A member of Bajrang Dal gestures at rationalists who were distributing chicken biryani on lunar eclipse at Lohia Academy in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city police on Wednesday arrested eight persons for allegedly attacking the members of a rationalist society. Several traditionalists protested in front of Lohia Academy near Unit-IX here where the  rationalist society had organised a community feast to eat biryani and non-vegetarian food during lunar eclipse on Tuesday.

While the meeting was underway, about 70 to 80 protestors forcibly entered the premises of Lohia Academy by scaling the wall and shouted provocative slogans against the participants. The protests turned violent as the demonstrators pelted stones and damaged about 15 windows on the ground and first floors of the academy building.

They reportedly hurled low-intensity bombs, cow dung and stones in front of the police personnel who attempted to bring the situation under control. Some of the participants of the meeting were injured during the incident. Lohia Academy’s manager Susanta Kumar Mohapatra lodged a complaint in this connection at Kharavela Nagar police station.

“A case was registered under Sections 147,451,336,337,427,149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9B of Explosives Act. Eight persons have been arrested and further probe is on,” said an officer of Kharavela Nagar police station.

