Chicken biryani row: Servitors seek action against rationalists

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Chhatisha Nijog, servitors’ body of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri, has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for action against the rationalists who organised a biryani party during both solar and lunar eclipses and passed derogatory remarks against Lord Jagannath.

In a letter to the chief minister on Saturday, Chhatisha Nijog’s Nayak Pattajoshi Janardan Mohapatra said the rationalists have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by ridiculing the age-old traditions that are followed during the eclipses. Defying the food restrictions during eclipse, they served and consumed chicken biryani and went ahead to pass remarks against Hindu traditions before the media, he wrote.

Stating that every one has the right to have their own beliefs, the servitors said no one, though, has the right to question the faith of others. The Nijog members urged the CM to immediately take stringent action against the rationalists failing which, it would lead to law and order situation in the state.

