Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Chicken biryani row: Servitors seek action against rationalists

The Nijog members urged the CM to immediately take stringent action against the rationalists failing which, it would lead to law and order situation in the state.

Published: 13th November 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

A member of Bajrang Dal gestures at rationalists who were distributing chicken biryani on lunar eclipse at Lohia Academy in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Chhatisha Nijog, servitors’ body of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri, has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for action against the rationalists who organised a biryani party during both solar and lunar eclipses and passed derogatory remarks against Lord Jagannath.

In a letter to the chief minister on Saturday, Chhatisha Nijog’s Nayak Pattajoshi Janardan Mohapatra said the rationalists have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by ridiculing the age-old traditions that are followed during the eclipses. Defying the food restrictions during eclipse, they served and consumed chicken biryani and went ahead to pass remarks against Hindu traditions before the media, he wrote.

Stating that every one has the right to have their own beliefs, the servitors said no one, though, has the right to question the faith of others. The Nijog members urged the CM to immediately take stringent action against the rationalists failing which, it would lead to law and order situation in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chicken biryani
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp